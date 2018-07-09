Braves lead NL with four All-Star selections

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE PHOTO: Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Nick Markakis were named starters for the 2018 MLB All-Star game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Atlanta Braves led the National League with four players selected for the 2018 MLB All-Star game.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Nick Markakis were named starters, while infielder Ozzie Albies and starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz also made the team.

It's the third All-Star selection for Freeman, while the other three will make their debuts.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.