Braves lead NL with four All-Star selections
The Atlanta Braves led the National League with four players selected for the 2018 MLB All-Star game.
First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Nick Markakis were named starters, while infielder Ozzie Albies and starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz also made the team.
It's the third All-Star selection for Freeman, while the other three will make their debuts.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
