Braves lead NL with four All-Star selections

Jul 08, 2018

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 08:59 PM EDT

The Atlanta Braves led the National League with four players selected for the 2018 MLB All-Star game.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Nick Markakis were named starters, while infielder Ozzie Albies and starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz also made the team.

It's the third All-Star selection for Freeman, while the other three will make their debuts.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

