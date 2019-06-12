Braves’ Keuchel sharp in 1st minor league game, 7 scoreless

by: Brendan Robertson

Posted: / Updated:
Dallas Keuchel dominated in his first minor league game since signing with the Atlanta Braves, pitching one-hit ball for seven scoreless innings for Class A Rome on Monday night.
  
Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine against Charleston in the South Atlantic League.
  
The 31-year-old Keuchel might make his Atlanta debut after one more minor league start.
  
Keuchel signed a one-year deal last week that pays him $13 million. The two-time All-Star went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston.
  
Keuchel was scheduled to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett against Durham, but the game was postponed because of the weather. The Braves have not announced plans for Keuchel’s next start.
  
 

