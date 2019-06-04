2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur ticket applications now open

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Ticket applications for the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament are now open.

All tickets will be awarded through a selection process. The application deadline for tickets is June 17, 2019.

Rounds 1 and 2 of the tournament will be held April 1-2, 2020 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans. The final round will be held April 4, 2020, at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tickets will be made available for each round. All tickets will be awarded in advance and a maximum of 2 tickets per applicant will be considered.

Only one application per household will be accepted.

All applicants will be notified in July 2019 through email when the selection process is completed. Winning applicants will be notified with instructions to complete their acceptance/purchase of tickets. There will be no cost for tickets for those selected for rounds 1 and 2. Tickets for the final round cost $75 each, plus any appropriate shipping and handling, if applicable, and all payments must be made online with your personal credit/debit card.

No additional tickets will be sold or available at the gates. Persons of all ages must have a ticket to gain entry to the grounds.

Click or tap here for the application.