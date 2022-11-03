AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The sports world, Southern Mississippi University, and the CSRA are mourning the loss of a legend.

According to Southernmiss.com, Ray Guy died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness.

Guy played football at Thomson High School and went on to be named an NFL All-time Punter.

He’s also a member of the Bay Area, College Football, Southern Miss M-Club, Mississippi, Georgia and National High School Sports Hall of Fames.

Guy, who was born in Swainsboro, was the first punter ever drafted in the NFL.

He played for the Oakland and Los Angeles raiders from 1973 to 1986.

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 1981 file photo, Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy kicks against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV in New Orleans. Those anxious seconds for punt returners awaiting his booming kicks were nothing compared to the more than two decades Guy had to endure before finally getting the call that he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 1975, file photo, Oakland Raiders kicker Ray Guy (8) is hugged by teammate Neal Colzie in the closing seconds of the Raiders 31-28 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff game in Oakland, Calif. Those anxious seconds for punt returners awaiting his booming kicks were nothing compared to the more than two decades Guy had to endure before finally getting the call that he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/File)

Former Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy waves during a ceremony honoring his induction into the pro football Hall of Fame during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Inductee Ray Guy talks during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Saturday, Aug. 2, 2014, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy, left, and presenter John Madden pose with the bust during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 2, 2014, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Ray Guy, punter and defensive back Southern Mississippi, 1970-1972, celebrates a touchdown during a flag football game at the College Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005, in South Bend, Ind. Guy will be enshrined Saturday night. At right is referee Jason Kelly. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy leaps in the air to snare the ball after a high snap during second quarter action in Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 22, 1984. Guy caught the ball and got off a successful punt tothe Washington Redskins. The Raiders went on to win the game 38-9. (AP Photo)

He was an all-pro six times and played in the pro bowl 7 times.

After a lengthy wait, he was finally enshrined in the pro-football hall of fame in 2014 becoming the first punter to ever earn that honor.

Guy is also the namesake of the “Ray Guy Award” given by the Augusta Sports Council to the best punter in college football each year.

Ray Guy was 72-years-old.

