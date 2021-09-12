Pitts, offense held in check in disappointing Falcons debut

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta first-year coach Arthur Smith and some Falcons newcomers did not enjoy the opening game they hoped for. First-round draft pick Kyle Pitts made his debut with four catches as the offense was held in check in an ugly 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The poor start to the season for Atlanta’s offense was especially disappointing for the newcomers, including rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield. Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, had eight targets in his much-anticipated debut. Quarterback Matt Ryan says Pitts “did some good things for the first time.”

