

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But it appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also says while he’s aware of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour. Mickelson says he’ll still play the majors.

