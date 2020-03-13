PGA Tour cancels The Players Campionship and PGA Tour events

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (March 12, 2020) – Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, had no trouble shaking off the rust at the 10th Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club, finishing at 5-under-par in what was his first round of competitive golf in 2020.

While the tournament will continue as planned, a restrictive on-site attendance policy will take effect beginning with the second round tomorrow (Friday) March 13. The only people allowed on the property will be players, their family and essential personnel.