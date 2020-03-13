PGA Tour cancels The Players Campionship and PGA Tour events

(WJBF) – PGA Tour released a statement on their website alerting people they have canceled The Players Championship.
The statement said,
We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.
They will answer questions on Friday at 8:00 A.M.
