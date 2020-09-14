Pellot and Kyes win Vaughn Taylor Invitational

North Augusta, SC–Chase Kyes of Birmingham, Alabama has become the youngest boys winnervof the Vaughn Taylor Championship, taking the title at just 14 years old. While on the girls side, Izzy Pellot of Altamonte Springs, Florida wins the girls title by one shot.

Kyes got off to a rough start, bogeying his first two holes Sunday, but quickly rebounded with a birdie and an eagle to kick-start his round. He posted a final round 69 and finishes -4 for his second consecutive AJGA win.

Nicholas Gross (Darlington, Pa) finished at -2 while three golfers finised at -1.

Pellot survived a bogey on 17, then a routine two-putt on 18 gave her the one shot win at five over par Sophia Bae (Norwood, NJ) and Emma Chen (Derwood, Md) ended up a shot behind at +6. Chenn started the day with a one shot lead, but an early double bogey put her in catch up mode the rest of the round.