COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WCBD) – A celebration is being planned for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team after their national championship win.

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Connecticut during the NCAA Championship on Sunday night.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced Wednesday that a special ceremony and parade will be held next week near the South Carolina Statehouse.

“I can’t wait to celebrate our national champions with y’all,” he said in a tweet.

The celebration will take place Wednesday, April 13 at 6:00 P.M.