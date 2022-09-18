EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A week ago, the Panthers were able to play a solid second half of offense and then some.

Sunday, it wasn’t much more than one good series.

Other than a touchdown drive that lasted exactly one minute, the Panthers struggled to find a rhythm when they had the ball, and lost 19-16 to the Giants at MetLife Stadium to fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Panthers had brief moments of momentum but couldn’t stitch them together consistently enough.

They were 2-of-12 on third downs for the day,Christian McCaffrey had 15 carries for 102 yards (including a 49-yarder), but they weren’t able to do enough with the ball in the air.

Baker Mayfield was 14-of-29 for 145 yards and a touchdown (a quick, 16-yard strike to DJ Moore on the Panthers’ opening possession of the third quarter). But the lack of cohesion was evident, as they didn’t convert a third down on five attempts in the second half.

That unraveled a solid defensive day, as the Panthers kept Saquon Barkley from running away with things like he did against the Titans last week.

— Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano was the difference, hitting four field goals, including a 51-yarder and a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The Giants didn’t hesitate letting him try the longest one late, secure in his big leg and experience.

— The Panthers started off poorly again, and it was nearly disastrous.

After Chuba Hubbard fumbled the game’s opening kickoff, they followed with another turnover on their next drive, with Robbie Anderson coughing it up.

Being able to hold the Giants to a pair of field goals after those gifts of field position was an accomplishment.

Hubbard put the ball on the ground again in the third quarter but was ruled down by contact after an otherwise-good 37-yard return.

— Defensive tackle Bravvion Roy was carted to the locker room in the third quarter, leaving the Panthers thin at the position.

With Phil Hoskins inactive, that left rookie Marquan McCall as the only backup to starters Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis.

Cornerback Donte Jackson wasn’t able to finish the game with a hamstring injury of his own.