CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The third-ranked Tigers avenged their Nov. 7 loss to Notre Dame by a score of 34-10 on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium to win their sixth straight outright ACC title. The victory was highlighted by stellar performances from standouts Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence, who did not play against Notre Dame in November, was 25-36 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 34-yard touchdown run. Etienne ran for 124 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, marking the fourth ACC championship in which he has scored. The offense combined for 541 total yards.