Pacers win in Peach Belt Opener

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team posted a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Flagler Saturday afternoon in the team’s PBC opener.

The Pacers are now 12-0 on the year and 1-0 in league play. The Saints fall to 8-5 overall and 1-1 against conference foes.

Head coach Glenn Cox‘s team was led by Alie Smith’s double-double with 16 kills and 16 digs. She also added four blocks. Kayla Duggan notched 15 kills to go along with a career-high 28 digs for a double-double. Offensively, Christine Carroll slammed home 11 kills and a team-high seven blocks while Abbey Schad tallied nine. Kelsey Spurlin erupted for six kills while hitting a team-best .429.

Alli Bell garnered a double-double with 46 assists and 11 digs. She also added two aces, a block and a kill.

Rebecca Martinez posted a match-high 28 digs while serving up four aces. Kari Mercer registered a career-high 14 digs.

After dropping the first two sets by identical 25-22 scores, Cox’s team jumped out to a 13-4 advantage in the third stanza and never looked back. Leading 7-4 after a time-out, Schad slammed home a kill. Moments later, Schad and Smith teamed up for a block prior to Martinez finding the court on an ace to make it 13-4. Up 14-8, USC Aiken embarked on a 7-0 spurt. Smith had a kill while Duggan had two in the run. Smith tallied an ace and Spurlin’s kill completed the run as USC Aiken cruised to a 25-13 victory.

In the fourth set, the Pacers forced two timeouts through the first 10 points while maintaining a 9-1 lead. Carroll had two kills and a block in the spurt. Up 20-12, Smith had a kill before Bell sounded off with back-to-back aces. Two kills form Spurlin completed the set with the 25-14 win.

USC Aiken trailed 4-2 in the fifth frame, but Duggan’s kill stopped the Saints’ momentum. Bell and Carroll teamed up for a block before Carroll thwarted an opportunity with a solo stuff. The Pacers led 9-5, but Flagler fought back to make it a one-point match at 12-11. The squads traded points before Carroll tooled the block for a point. USC Aiken thought it had put down the final point of the match, but an error was called on the play. Leading 14-13, Bell found Smith for a cross-court point and the two-point win.

The Pacers return to action Tuesday when they host Emmanuel at 7 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.