Pacers take second at Kiawah Island Invitational

The No. 19 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team finished second at the Kiawah Island Invitational.
Head coach Michael Carlisle‘s team shot 16-under par, 560, for the two-round event. The Pacers were led by rookie Leonardo Bono’s third-place effort. He shot eight-under par, 136.
Fellow newcomer Leo Johansson notched a ninth-place finish. He carded a four-under par, 140, for the event.
Sophomore Nicholas Poole tied for 10th. He shot three-under par, 141.
Dan Sheehan and George Eubank posted scores of four-over par and six-over par, respectively.
Lander won the event by three strokes. Lee and Mount Olive took third in the 18-team field.
The Pacers return to action Sept. 30-31 at the Firestone Invitational.
COURTESY USC AIKEN SPORTS INFORMATION