Pacers rollover Southern Wesleyan in home opener

AIKEN, S.C. (PACER ATHLETICS) – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team posted an 82-56 victory over Southern Wesleyan Wednesday evening in the team’s home opener.

The Pacers are now 1-2 on the season while the Warriors fall to 0-4.

Head coach Mark Miller‘s team was led by Kwajelin Farrar’s 17-point outburst in the first half en route to a team-high 20 points.

Melyk Toauil was outstanding, totaling 16 points, eight rebounds and a game-best six assists. Alex Canady accounted for 11 points, six boards, four steals and four assists. Rikoya Anderson came off the bench to tally 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds in 25 minutes of work.

Leading 18-13 after the first quarter, Miller’s squad limited the Warriors to a mere three-of-14 shooting over the next 10 minutes, taking a controlling 40-21 lead into the break.

Up 18-16, Taouil found Farrar for a lay-up. Kanna Suzuki buried a three-point shot off a pass from Williams before Farrar’s lay-up extended the margin to nine at 25-16. Moments later, Taouil’s shot extended the lead to 12 at 28-16. A three-point play by Taouil pushed the scored to 31-16. Leading 31-20, USC Aiken embarked on a 9-1 spurt to end the frame.

Chesney Gardner’s free throw at the 5:32 mark extended the advantage to 50-30 and the Pacers never looked back. USC Aiken led by 25 at 63-38 with 11 ticks remaining on the clock in the stanza on a pair of charity tosses from Gardner.

For the game, USC Aiken controlled the paint, outscoring the opposition 38-16. The 16 offensive boards led to 15 second-chance points as well. For the game, USC Aiken hit 28-of-64 (43.8 percent) from the floor, including seven-of-22 (31.8 percent) from downtown. The squad out-rebounded the visitors 49-31. Miller’s team shared the ball extremely well, dishing out 22 assists on the 28 field goals.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play at Converse. The game is slated to start at 2 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.