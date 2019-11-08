Pacers push for strong finish in regular season

(PACERS ATHLETICS) – The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team is No. 3 in the initial NCAA Southeast Region Rankings, which were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Wingate is first in the Southeast Region while Anderson is second. The Pacers were 23-2 in the poll, which accounted for matches played through Sunday.

Queens is fourth while Carson-Newman sits in fifth place. Lander is sixth while Augusta and Flagler are seventh and eighth, respectively. Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill round out the top 10.

The Pacers return to action Friday when they play at Flagler at 7 p.m.