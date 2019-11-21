Pacers outlast Crusaders in OT 90-84

AIKEN, S.C. (PACERS ATHLETICS) – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team picked up a 90-84 overtime win over Belmont Abbey Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 1-5 on the year while the Crusaders stand at 3-2.

Faison Brock and Dhieu Deing each poured in a team-high 19 points in the win. Brock also accounted for a team-best nine rebounds. Xzavier Barmore tallied 16 points and five assists in 42 minutes of action.

Robert Hill garnered 13 points, eight rebounds and a game-best five blocks to go along with three thefts. Gus Rowland totaled 11 points, six assists, six boards and three steals. Shaquan Jules scored eight points.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice‘s team led 40-33 at the break, but the Crusaders posted a 63-62 lead at the 5:41 mark. Brock’s three-ball extended the margin to five at 68-63. Tied at 73-73, Rowland drained a three-ball with 23 seconds remaining, but Belmont Abbey tied the contest with three seconds to play in regulation.

Vanderslice’s squad went on a 10-0 run to start overtime. Hill hit a jumper before Deing netted seven straight points for an 86-76 lead with 2:48 to go. However, the Crusaders pulled within two with 34 seconds to go, but Deing and Hill hit four straight free throws for the 90-84 final.

For the game, USC Aiken outscored the visitors 42-32 in the paint. Vanderslice’s squad posted 29 points off the bench while limiting the Crusaders to eight.

The Pacers canned 33-of-76 from the field (43.4 percent), including 10-of-27 from downtown (37.0 percent).

The Pacers return to action Monday when they host Paine at 7:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

