Pacers fall to Hurricanes 73-52

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost a 73-52 decision to Georgia Southwestern Thursday evening in the PBC opener for both teams.
The Pacers are now 3-5 on the season, including 0-1 in league play. The Hurricanes stand at 8-1 overall and 1-0 against PBC foes.
Allycia Harris accounted for a team-high 16 points for head coach Mark Miller‘s squad. Grace Crawford posted eight points while Chidinma Okafor accounted for seven points. Delaney Trushel, Emily Trushel and Jentri Worley had five points apiece.
Emily Trushel snagged a game-high seven rebounds while Delaney Trushel distributed a game-best four assists. Ireona Brooks led the defense with a pair of steals.
GSW led 8-4 but Emily Trushel canned a jumper, pulling the team within two with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. Down 14-6, Crawford found Delaney Trushel for a three-point shot, slicing the margin to five, 14-9.
In the second quarter, the visitors took a 35-12 lead, but Harris netted eight straight points, pulling the Pacers within 15 at 35-20. GSW extended the lead to 19 with 1:38 to play, but Miller’s team continued to play hard. Madison Williams and Harris tallied the final four points of the half, making it 44-29 at the break.
USC Aiken trailed 56-39 in the third quarter but Okafor drained a pass from Crawford. Delaney Trushel hit a pair of free throws before another bucket from Okafor pulled the team within 12. On the ensuing possession, Delaney Trushel found Harris for a lay-up, making it a 10-point game with 1:16 to play in the stanza. However, it was the closest the home squad could get the rest of the way.
For the game, USC Aiken shot 21-of-59 from the floor (35.6 percent). The Pacers held a 30-28 edge in the paint. Miller’s team pulled down 10 offensive rebounds, which translated into nine second-chance points.
The Pacers return to action Monday when they host Kentucky State at 1 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.