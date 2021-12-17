Pacers fall to Hurricanes 73-52

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost a 73-52 decision to Georgia Southwestern Thursday evening in the PBC opener for both teams.

The Pacers are now 3-5 on the season, including 0-1 in league play. The Hurricanes stand at 8-1 overall and 1-0 against PBC foes.

Allycia Harris accounted for a team-high 16 points for head coach Mark Miller ‘s squad. Grace Crawford posted eight points while Chidinma Okafor accounted for seven points. Delaney Trushel , Emily Trushel and Jentri Worley had five points apiece.

Emily Trushel snagged a game-high seven rebounds while Delaney Trushel distributed a game-best four assists. Ireona Brooks led the defense with a pair of steals.

GSW led 8-4 but Emily Trushel canned a jumper, pulling the team within two with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. Down 14-6, Crawford found Delaney Trushel for a three-point shot, slicing the margin to five, 14-9.

In the second quarter, the visitors took a 35-12 lead, but Harris netted eight straight points, pulling the Pacers within 15 at 35-20. GSW extended the lead to 19 with 1:38 to play, but Miller’s team continued to play hard. Madison Williams and Harris tallied the final four points of the half, making it 44-29 at the break.

USC Aiken trailed 56-39 in the third quarter but Okafor drained a pass from Crawford. Delaney Trushel hit a pair of free throws before another bucket from Okafor pulled the team within 12. On the ensuing possession, Delaney Trushel found Harris for a lay-up, making it a 10-point game with 1:16 to play in the stanza. However, it was the closest the home squad could get the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken shot 21-of-59 from the floor (35.6 percent). The Pacers held a 30-28 edge in the paint. Miller’s team pulled down 10 offensive rebounds, which translated into nine second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Monday when they host Kentucky State at 1 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.