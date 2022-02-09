Pacers fall at home to Georgia College, 62-49

AIKEN, S.C.(USC AIKEN ATHLETICS) – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team lost a 62-49 decision to Georgia College Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 15-8 overall and 9-4 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice ‘s team was led by Jalen McCoy’s 12 points and four steals. Preston Parks accounted for 10 points. LaTreavin Black added eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. Mason McMurray played 21 minutes en route to seven points and seven rebounds.

USC Aiken jumped out to a 6-0 lead after Black, Horn and McCoy hit baskets in the early going. Tied at 8-8, Black hit a jumper and McMurray accounted for an old-fashioned three-point play. With 10:09 to play in the first half, Horn found McMurray for a three-ball, extending the lead to eight, 16-8.

The Pacers pushed the advantage to double digits when Demitrios Dixon hit a jumper for a 21-11 lead. Parks’ three-ball made it 24-11. Leading 28-17, Dixon found Parks for a deep three-point bucket, helping the home team to a 31-17 margin at the break.

McCoy pushed the margin to 16 just 55 seconds into the second period. Vanderslice’s team led 35-25 after a McCoy jumper but a 13-0 spurt by the visitors gave the Bobcats a 38-35 lead at the 12:00 mark.

Georgia College managed to maintain the lead the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 21-of-53 from the floor (39.6 percent), including four-of-19 from the three-point stripe (21.1 percent). The team registered 30 points in the paint compared to 20 by the visitors.

The Pacers hit 13-of-25 from the floor in the first half (52.0 percent) but buried eight-of-28 (28.6 percent) in the final 20 minutes of action. The Bobcats connected on seven-of-24 from the floor in the first half (29.2 percent) and 14-of-26 in the second period (53.9 percent).