One on One: Aquinas alum Tre Gomillion on NCAA Tournament experience with Cleveland State

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Aquinas alum Tre Gomillion helped lead the Fighting Irish to the Class A state title in 2018, but more recently he became a household name during the NCAA Tournament as he and Cleveland State made their way to the ‘Big Dance’ after winning the Horizon League.

As a junior, Gomillion averaged 10.3 points and 5 rebounds for the Vikings; Tre is also only the third player from Cleveland State to win the Horizon League’s Defensive Player of the Year award. The last Viking to win it was 2x-NBA champion Norris Cole in 2011.

” I wasn’t too hype about it,” said Tre. He then added, ” when I look back on it and for the things that Norris did in college and in the NBA, it is a blessing to be on the same pedestal as him.”

After a year of playing in empty gyms, and generating energy from huddles and the bench because of zero fans in attendance, the most memorable part of making it to the NCAA Tournament was Selection Sunday.

” The atmosphere and all the media coverage you know, it was getting crazy. It was constantly this guy wants to do an interview, this guy wants you to do this podcast, it was a little overwhelming but I’m used to it now so we’re ready for this year,” said Gomillion.

Cleveland State will return their veteran team this fall and have hopes of making another run to the NCAA Tournament.