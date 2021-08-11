Offense explodes in seventh inning as GreenJackets win 12-3

North Augusta – The Augusta GreenJackets delivered a knockout blow in the seventh inning on Wednesday evening. A nine-run seventh broke a tie baseball game, and Augusta beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 12-3. The Jackets have won the first two games of the series with Kannapolis.

Landon Stephens led the way offensively. His 2-for-4 night featured his 13th home run of the year in the 3rd inning. It gave Augusta a 3-2 lead at the time. Stephens also drove in the first run of the night on a double in the first inning.

Rainery Rodriguez went seven innings, allowing three runs. He picked up the win. Rodriguez struck out seven.

With the game tied at three in the seventh inning, the GreenJackets bats scored nine times. Kannapolis walked four in the inning as 13 GreenJackets came to the plate. Augusta had four hits in the inning, and the last one was a Tyler Tolve two-run homer. His first of his professional career.

With Augusta leading 12-3, Alec Barger and Lisandro Santos each pitched a scoreless inning to finish off the night. Every GreenJackets scored at least one run.

NOTES:

Tyler Tolve finished 2-for-4 with a HR and two RBIs.

finished 2-for-4 with a HR and two RBIs. Rainery Rodriguez improved to 2-1 on the year.

improved to 2-1 on the year. Cade Bunnell hit his 22nd double of the year. He finished 1-for-3, BB, 2 R, RBI

