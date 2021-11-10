November Signing Day wrap up

The first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period featured several local student-athletes commit to play at the college level. Below are the student-athletes and which sport and school they signed with. Email sports@wjbf.com to have your signing featured. Please include the name, sport, school and a photo if possible.

Aiken

Lindsay Malyszek | Presbyterian College | Soccer

Dawson Williams | Savannah State | Baseball

Augusta Prep

Amy Riordan | South Carolina | Swimming

Evans

Riley Akins | Francis Marion | Baseball

Leyton Lackey | Clemson | Baseball

Reese Basinger | Winthrop | Softball

Greenbrier

Layla Bland | Emmanuel College | Volleyball

Elizabeth ‘Eddie’ Schultz | Daytona State | Volleyball

David Bell | Georgia State | Baseball

Aaron Fink | Kennesaw State | Baseball

Ricky Patrick | Toccoa Falls College | Baseball

Tyler Rowland | USC Aiken | Baseball

A.J. Trupp | Georgia Southern | Baseball

