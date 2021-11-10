November Signing Day wrap up

The first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period featured several local student-athletes commit to play at the college level. Below are the student-athletes and which sport and school they signed with. Email sports@wjbf.com to have your signing featured. Please include the name, sport, school and a photo if possible.
Aiken
Lindsay Malyszek | Presbyterian College | Soccer
Dawson Williams | Savannah State | Baseball
Augusta Prep
Amy Riordan | South Carolina | Swimming
Evans
Riley Akins | Francis Marion | Baseball
Leyton Lackey | Clemson | Baseball
Reese Basinger | Winthrop | Softball
Greenbrier
Layla Bland | Emmanuel College | Volleyball
Elizabeth ‘Eddie’ Schultz | Daytona State | Volleyball
David Bell | Georgia State | Baseball
Aaron Fink | Kennesaw State | Baseball
Ricky Patrick | Toccoa Falls College | Baseball
Tyler Rowland | USC Aiken | Baseball
A.J. Trupp | Georgia Southern | Baseball