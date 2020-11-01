Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech 31-13

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)


By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another score and No. 4 Notre Dame stifled Georgia Tech 31-13. Book completed 18-of-26 for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the 6-0 Fighting Irish. Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned 93 yards for a touchdown to score on two short runs. Next up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson. The Irish won’t have to face star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who must sit out the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Georgia Tech has lost three in a row to drop to 2-5.

