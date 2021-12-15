North Augusta’s Moore twins sign with Erskine College

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta seniors Arika and Arin Moore never saw themselves attended the same school to continue their careers as student athletes, but that’s just what happened for the twin sisters as they both signed with Erskine College.

“I mean it feels good just to have someone there that you already know,”said Arika.

” I think that it will be fun because we have our twin connection on the court, so I mean that will definitely help us,” said sister Arin.

The twins have been apart of two SCHSL AAAA state titles with the North Augusta Yellow Jackets, and they believe their experience and knowledge of winning will help the Fleet as soon as they arrive to campus.



” I think Coach Young has prepared us for this and I feel like we will contribute very fast,” said Arin.