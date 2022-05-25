The North Augusta softball team swept Catawba Ridge in the best-of-three series to claim their first-ever South Carolina High School League 4A state championship. South Carolina Player of the Year Katelyn Cochran pitched both state championship games to close out her historic career with the Lady Jackets.

In game one at home, Cochran threw a one-hit complete game shutout with 16 strikeouts for the 4-0 win over the Copperheads. She also hit two home runs and drove in all four runs at the plate. In game two at Catawba Ridge, Cochran again took the mound for another one-hit complete game shutout in the 8-0 win to claim the state title. Her final strikeout from the mound not only sealed the win, but also gave the University of Central Florida commit 900 career strikeouts at North Augusta.

North Augusta cruised into the postseason as the number one ranked team in the state. However, they had to rally and win four straight elimination games to keep their state championship dreams alive. They took down West Florence, South Florence and won back-to-back games over Hartsville to claim the Lower State championship and advance to the state championship series.