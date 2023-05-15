NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – The Yellow Jackets hosted York and looked to keep their run at a title alive. They had many highlights on the night including home runs from Jordan Wiley and Roo Howell. North Augusta also had 10 hits and 6 different batters with at least 1 RBI, while pitcher Madalynn Tigert tossed a complete game with 7 strikeouts, 0 walks, and only 2 hits.

York had some impressive moments as well including a diving catch from catch Avery Smith and a home run from pitcher Peyton Brooks. Despite their great defense, the Cougars struggled at the plate as they lost the game 8-1.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets advance to the Class AAAA Upper State championship series where they will face Catawba Ridge in a rematch of last year’s state championship series. That game will be played on Wednesday in Fort Mill, South Carolina.