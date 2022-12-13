Tuesday night, the 2022 North Augusta High School state championship softball team was honored with their championship rings during halftime of the boys basketball game.

In May, North Augusta swept Catawba Ridge in the South Carolina High School League 4A championship series. It is the program’s first ever state championship. It also marked the final game as head coach for Craig Gilstrap, who retired.

The entire team returned to the school for the ceremony including Gilstrap, and reigning SCHSL Player of the Year, Katelyn Cochran. Cochran threw back-to-back one-hit complete game shutouts in the state championship series. She finished her career with a school-record 900 strikeouts.

“It’s beautiful, I kind of forgot after we designed it what it looks like, but it’s pretty,” Cochran said looking down at the ring. Now a freshman on the team at Central Florida, she was glad to spend one more night reminiscing with her former teammates about the run to the state title.

“It’s awesome, especially feeling all the love at home, it never left, it feels just as good as it did when we won,” said Cochran. “And seeing all my teammates and all the girls and the bond that we still have even with everybody gone off to college or still back here, it was amazing to come back and be able to relive the moment again,” she added.

The rings were provided at no cost to the team by the North Augusta Yellow Jacket Club. The boys basketball team beat Richmond Academy, 71-29 in the game.