The interim label has been removed and North Augusta High School has hired Richard Bush to be the Yellow Jackets’ new head football coach. Bush is a 2003 North Augusta HS graduate.

Bush was named interim head coach after Matt Quinn stepped down earlier this year after one season as head coach to spend more time with his family. Bush was an assistant on Quinn’s staff at North Augusta. He previously was the head coach and athletic director at Williston-Elko High School in 2021. Bush played offensive line at Newberry College before graduating in 2007.