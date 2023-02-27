The North Augusta girls basketball team will play for the South Carolina High School League 4A state championship for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

The Lady Jackets’ program won four state titles in-a-row from 2017-2000. They lost in the 4A state championship to end the 2022 season. North Augusta will play Westwood at 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 2 at the Convocation Center in Aiken, S.C.

Later in the week, the Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings will play in the SCHSL 1A state championship game at noon on Saturday, March 4 at the Convocation Center. Denmark-Olar will play Military Magnet for the 1A championship. Denmark-Olar lost in the state championship game a year ago.