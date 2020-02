AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – North Augusta continues their dominance on the hardwood as they defeated Crestwood 58-36 in the SCHSL 4-A Lower State FInals to advance to their 4th straight title game.

At Fort Valley State, Cross Creek defeated St. Pius 51-38 to advance to the Boys GHSA 4-A state finals, with Kobe Stewart leading the Razorback with 20 pts, 13 rebounds.

More on times of the state title game to come on WJBF.