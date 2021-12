AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Jaguars continue their dominance and move to 8-0 on the season after defeating the College of Coastal Georgia 83-56. The Jaguars were lead by senior Miguel Arnold with 26 points.

Augusta shot 60 percent from the field and from behind the arc. Also scoring 29 points off of turnovers and 22 points in the paint.

The Jaguars return to the court Monday, December 13th as they host Paine College.