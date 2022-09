CLEMSON, S.C. – Featuring a balanced attack from its offense, Clemson accumulated 376 yards in a 35-12 win against Furman in the home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Uiagalelei spread the ball out among his receivers, as Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Joseph Ngata, Antonio Williams, and E.J Williams all recorded at least three receptions.