No.5 Bulldogs clinch Sugar Bowl appearance with Baylor

ATHENS, Ga (GEORGIA ATHLETICS) — The University of Georgia will represent the Southeastern Conference and play Baylor of the Big 12 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020, in New Orleans.



Kickoff for the game between the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) and the seventh-ranked Bears (11-2) is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN. This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs.



Georgia has made ten previous appearances in the Sugar Bowl – more than the Bulldogs have played in any other post-season game. Georgia’s last appearance in the New Orleans game was Jan. 1, 2019, when Texas downed the ‘Dogs, 28-21.



“We look forward to representing the Southeastern Conference once again in the Allstate Sugar Bowl,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “Having played there last year, we had the experience of the finest in hospitality, a vibrant city, and one of the country’s most historic venues on gameday. I’m especially proud of our seniors who have had a great run with a record of 43-12 during their careers at Georgia. That’s only one win short of the best four-year run in school history. And the opportunity to play a team like Baylor represents a great challenge for our team.”



“The Allstate Sugar Bowl represents another great opportunity for our team but also for our fans to again visit one of the country’s most historic and legendary cities,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “Georgia has made more visits to the Sugar Bowl than any other post-season game going all the way back into the 1940’s. I’m sure our coaches and players are looking forward to playing a quality opponent in Baylor which had an outstanding season in the Big 12.”



Georgia and Baylor have met on four previous occasions, all in the regular season. The Bulldogs have won all four: 1972 (24-14), 1978 (16-14), 1985 (17-14), and 1989 (15-3).



This will be Georgia’s 57th bowl game appearance—fourth most of any team in the country. The Bulldogs’ all-time bowl record is 31-22-3. This is the 23rd consecutive season the Bulldogs have earned a bowl appearance, which ranks as the second longest active streak in the country.



Georgia’s senior class is 43-12 in their career with two bowl wins (AutoZone Liberty, Rose), three SEC Eastern Division championships, 2017 SEC title, 2017 College Football Playoff national runnerup, and pending trip to the Allstate Sugar Bowl.



Georgia’s previous Sugar Bowl appearances:

Jan. 1, 1947, defeated North Carolina, 20-10

Jan. 1, 1969, lost to Arkansas, 16-2

Jan. 1, 1977, lost to Pittsburgh, 27-3

Jan. 1, 1981, defeated Notre Dame, 17-10

Jan. 1, 1982, lost to Pittsburgh, 24-20

Jan. 1, 1983, lost to Penn State, 27-23

Jan. 1, 2003, defeated Florida State, 26-13

*Jan. 1, 2006, lost to West Virginia 38-35

Jan. 1, 2008, defeated Hawaii, 41-10

Jan. 1, 2019, lost to Texas, 28-21

* played in Atlanta due to Hurricane Katrina