AUGUSTA, Ga (PEACH BELT CONFERENCE) – Miguel Arnold hit a three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to lift the top-seeded Augusta Jaguars to a 77-76 victory over second-seeded Queens University of Charlotte in the NCAA Southeast Region championship game on Tuesday night in Augusta. With that win, the Jaguars advance to the NCAA Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind.

Queens (30-4) took a one-point lead at 74-73 after Jamari Smith hit a floater in the lane. Augusta tied the game at 74 as Tyshaun Crawford hit the second of two free throw attempts. Queens got the ball with just under 40 seconds to play and Kenny Dye held it, running the shot clock to under five seconds before making a move towards the basket and finishing with a layup with 8.4 seconds left and a 76-74 lead.

After a timeout, Augusta (31-3) inbounded and had to go the length of the court. Tyree Myers took the inbounds pass and brought it all the way down, handing off to Arnold, who took a dribble and a step to his left before launching from the left elbow. The shot rattled home and Queens, who had no timeouts, was left with 2.7 seconds and could only manage a half-court shot before time expired.

The three-pointer was only the second of the game for Arnold, who was largely held in check after a tremendous post-season run. He finished with 14 points on the night while Ja’Queze Kirby led the Jaguars with 20 points and seven rebounds. Crawford finished with 17 points and seven boards. Augusta as a team shot 51% in the game from the field and 47% from three-point range.

Smith left it all on the court for Queens, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-for-22 shooting and eight rebounds. Jay’Den Turner added 22 while Dye finished with 17. Queens shot 54% from the field but struggled from long range, hitting 6-for-20 three-pointers.

The game featured seven ties and 20 lead changes.

Augusta returns to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time since finishing off a three-year run of appearances in 2010. The Jaguars reached the national championship game in 2008 and the final four in 2009. Augusta lost to Queens in the 2019 NCAA regional final.

The Jaguars will wait for the NCAA men’s basketball national committee to seed the teams advancing to the Elite Eight. That announcement should be made on Wednesday afternoon along with matchups and game times. The Elite Eight will begin on Tuesday, March 22, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.