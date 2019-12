GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - Several furry paws raced into a locally owned business in Columbia County for its grand opening. Dog On It Training and Grooming in Grovetown officially opened its doors Saturday. Families brought their canines to tour the indoor pet facility, enjoy a few vendors, treats and take holiday photos.

The new business sits inside retail space on Parham Road. Owners told NewsChannel 6 that they will offer certified, award winning grooming, dog training, pet play groups and much more.