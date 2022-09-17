THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football fell into early 14-0 hole and couldn’t rebound in a 42-0 loss to No. 20/17 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Ole Miss (3-0) scored on its first two possessions – the second aided by a blocked punt that gave the Rebels a short field – to grab the 14-0 lead just 5:09 into the ballgame.

Georgia Tech’s defense settled in after Ole Miss’ initial blitz and kept the Rebels off the board for the next 15 minutes of game action. The Yellow Jackets had an opportunity to cut the deficit in half early in the second period when its best offensive possession of the game gave them first-and-goal from Ole Miss 7. However, not wanting to settle for a field goal against the 20th-ranked Rebels, the Jackets came up empty on fourth-and-goal from the 4 and still trailed 14-0.

Ole Miss scored on its ensuing possession and took a 21-0 lead into halftime. The Rebels then found the end zone on their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.

Linebacker Ayinde Eley remained a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets. Eley, who came into the weekend as the only NCAA Division I FBS player with at least 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble this season, added to those gaudy numbers with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble on Saturday. He led all players in all four categories. Fellow linebacker Charlie Thomas joined Eley in double-figures with 10 tackles.

Quarterback Jeff Sims battled to complete 18-of-32 passes for 161 yards to lead the Yellow Jackets offensively.

The Yellow Jackets leave Atlanta for the first time this season next Saturday when they travel to Orlando, Fla., to face UCF. The game will kick off either at 3:30 or 4 p.m., with television coverage on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Kickoff time and TV outlet will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday’s games.