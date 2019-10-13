No. 2 Clemson dominates Seminoles 45-14

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind four takeaways from the Tiger Defense, the No. 2/2 Clemson Tigers defeated the Florida State Seminoles 45-14 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With the win, Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) became just the 15th FBS program to reach 750 all-time wins, and the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to reach the mark. Florida State (3-3, 2-2 ACC) was held to 253 yards of total offense.

Lawrence threw for a touchdown in a 16th consecutive game, completing 17-25 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Lawrence also rushed for his fifth touchdown of the season in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 14-0. Justyn Ross added two touchdown receptions in the second quarter, finishing with 61 receiving yards on five catches.

Clemson outgained the Seminoles 367-63 in total yards in the first half, with 174 of the Tigers first half yards coming on the ground. Travis Etienne surpassed 3,000 rushing yards in his Clemson career on the afternoon, finishing with 127 rushing yards and a three-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Amari Rodgers added a 29-yard touchdown on a double-reverse to open the scoring in the second half.

The Tiger defense was phenomenal, intercepting the Seminoles three times, including Derion Kendrick with his first career interception, which he returned 38 yards for a pick-six. Isaiah Simmons le the way for the defense with eight total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. The Tigers will be back in action next Saturday, Oct. 19 as the Tigers head to Louisville, Ky. for an ACC road game against the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff time is set for noon on ABC.