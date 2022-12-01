

SALISBURY, N.C. – The No.2 Augusta University men’s basketball survived the Catawba Indians 80-76 in overtime to remain unbeaten. Augusta improves to 5-0 while Catawba falls to 4-3



Five Augusta University players were in double figures. Tyshaun Crawford carded his third double-double for the year. He led Augusta with 21 points and 13 rebounds, adding five blocks for the night. Miguel Arnold ad 19 points, scoring 16 of those points in the second half. Darren Lucas-White scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and added 4 assists, a block, and a steal. Tyree Myers and David Viti both had 12 points for AU.

After being tied 13-13, the Indians went on a 10-4 run. Down 29-18, Augusta would net six straight points – four from Crawford and a jumper from Arnold, to cut the lead to five.

Down 35-42 at the half, Crawford and Lucas-White combined for thirteen points to gain a 48-44 advantage. The Indians would come storming back, carding two three pointers and a dunk to capture the 1-point lead with 11:24 left in regulation. Two three pointers and two layups from Miguel Arnold gave AU an eight point lead with 6:23 left on the clock, but Catawba would tied the game 67-67 less than two minutes later. A foul from David Viti with less than a second left in the game sent Catawba’s Javeon Jones to the free-throw line. The Indian’s leading scorer would sink both, forcing overtime.



Viti opened overtime with two made free throws. Catawba immediately answered with a made three-pointer from Kris Robinson. A Tyree Myers gave the Jaguars a narrow lead before a dunk from Tyshan Crawford put the team up three. A foul from Timmy Sellers with 32 seconds on the clock gifted Javeon Jones two points from the charity stripe. Made free-throws from Myers and Viti sealed the 80-76 overtime win for Augusta.



Augusta will travel to Virginia Union on Dec 3rd before returning home Dec. 8th for the annual Education Game Day. The game against Bowie State will be played at 11:00am. Over 2,100 Richmond County fifth graders will be in attendance.

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS