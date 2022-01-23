No.18 Tech defeats No.20 UNC in blowout, 55-38

Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj (13) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

ATLANTA, GA- Senior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored her 1,000th point at Georgia Tech as 18th-ranked women’s basketball cruised past No. 20 North Carolina, 55-38, on Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (15-4, 6-2 ACC) pushed out to a fast 29-9 lead in the second quarter, but a 7-minute scoring drought allowed the Tar Heels (15-3, 5-3 ACC) to climb back into the game.

Tech’s defense, however, remained stout to allow its offense to find its groove again and push back out to a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Lahtinen finished the day with 12 points, while also contributing six assists, four steals and four rebounds. Digna Strautmane recorded a game-high 14 points, hitting four three-pointers, and finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Lorela Cubaj was once again tremendous controlling the paint, hauling in 10 rebounds to go along with nine points and three blocks.

The Tar Heels were held to just one scorer in double figures as Kennedy Todd-Williams led the way with 10 points on the day.

No. 18 Georgia Tech will remain home when it hosts Boston College on Thursday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.