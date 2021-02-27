No. 16 Virginia Tech pounds Wake Forest 84-46

Virginia Tech’s Wabissa Bede (3) looks to pass past Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and No. 16 Virginia Tech pounded Wake Forest 84-46.

Virginia Tech recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.

Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers.

Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.