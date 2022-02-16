No.12 Jaguars defeat Pacers, 69-60

Aiken, SC– The No. 12 Augusta University men’s basketball topped the rival USC Aiken Pacers in a Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night in the convocation center. Augusta improves to 21-3, 12-3 overall and extends its win streak to eight. The Pacers move to 16-9, 10-5 in conference play.



With his first bucket of the night, guard Tyree Myers became the 34th Augusta player to reach 1,000 career points.

The Pacers led the game early, sprinting out to a 19-11 lead within the first ten minutes. An 8-0 by the visiting Jaguars over the next three minutes evened the score at 11. A jumper by Tyree Myers with 6:30 left to play in the half gave AU the first lead of the night. A three pointer by Aiken’s Tehree horn put the Pacer’s up 33-32 at the half.



A three-point basket by Troy Cracknell opened scoring for AU in the second half. Augusta would never trail in the second half, spurred by the overall dominance of Crawford. All of the field goals in the final five minutes of play came at the hands of Tyshaun Crawford and Tyree Myers .