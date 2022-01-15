No.12 Jaguars avenge early season loss to CSU with 77-65 win

As of 11:30PM Saturday- Georgia and South Carolina are bracing for the first big winter storm we've had in years... a big change from the extreme warmth during the beginning of this month. A low pressure system is moving in from the west- favorable for producing winter precipitation due to having cold air, and a lot of moisture. The center of the low will determine where the winter precipitation takes place. It's expected to move just to the north of the CSRA, which is good for our area. This means that the freezing line will stay to the north of Augusta, and I-20, taking away our chance of snow and leaving us with mostly rain. However, freezing rain and sleet are still possible for parts of the CSRA.

As of this morning, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Northern CSRA and a portion of the central CSRA, including the Augusta and Aiken areas. It is from midnight until 4PM tomorrow. This means that winter weather, in the forms of freezing rain or sleet, are possible and could cause inconvenience. Saluda county and eastern Aiken county could get 0.25-0.50" of ice, while the rest of the areas under the advisory will likely see 0.10" at the most. Regardless of accumulation, ice combined with the gusty winds, and heavy rain could be a big problem anywhere. Trees can easily snap and powerlines can go down. Freezing rain formation will be based on the road temperatures- not the air temperature. When roads drop below freezing, that's when rain freezes at the surface (freezing rain). A single degree could end up making a huge difference.