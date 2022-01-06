No.12 Augusta dominates No.21 Georgia College, 73-52

Augusta, Ga– The #12 Augusta University men’s basketball team was dominant against the #21 Georgia College Bobcats Wednesday evening, topping the nationally ranked opponent 73-52. Augusta improves to 10, 1-1 in PBC play while Georgia College moved to 10-2, 2-1 inside conference play.

Georgia College opened scoring with a 3-pointer by Chris Parks. The Bobcats would go on a 9-1 run in the first five minutes of the half before Miguel Arnold answered with a 3-point basket of his own. Arnold’s basket sparked a 10-0 home-team run to give Augusta its first lead of the night with 12:00 minutes left to play in the first half. Both team traded baskets before back-to-back 2-pointers by Tyree Myers and Troy Cracknell gave the Jags an 8 point lead.