Greenwood, S.C.-The No. 11 Augusta University men’s basketball team dropped just its fourth game of the season to Lander 81-63 on Wednesday night in Peach Belt Conference action. Augusta is now 19-4, 10-3 PBC while Lander improves to 17-6, 9-4 PBC

Augusta (19-4, 10-3 PBC)

FG% 41.1

3PT% 30.8

FT% 72.2



Lander (17-6, 9-4 PBC)

FG% 52.8

3PT% 53.8

FT% 61.1



Lander’s shooting from beyond the arc proved deadly in the highly-anticipated matchup. The Bearcats buried 14 threes, shooting over 50 percent from three-point range.

The Jaguars found themselves down early were never able to turn the tide in the game, trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half.



A 10-4 run to start the second half brought AU within a single possession, but a three-pointer from Lander’s Tommy Moore put the score at 52-47 with 13:20 left to play. Lander’s hot shooting night kept the game out of reach and handed the No. 11 team in the country the 81-63 loss.



Augusta and North Georgia now sit atop the conference with matching 10-3 Peach Belt records.

Tyshaun Crawford led scoring with 22 points and 9 rebounds. The senior center added 3 blocks. Ja’Queze Kirby added 16 points and 7 rebounds in his 34 minutes of play. Miguel Arnold was the only other Augusta player in double-figures, adding 11 points.

The Jaguars return home this Saturday for 3:30pm for a matchup against Young Harris. Attendance for all spectators is free as the Augusta basketball program seeks to break the Christenberry Fieldhouse basketball game attendance record. Live video and stats can be found at www.augustajags.com

