No. 10 USC Aiken men’s golf wins Firestone Invitational over DI teams

AKRON, Ohio – The No. 10 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Firestone Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.
Head coach Michael Carlisle‘s team posted a one-stroke win over Bowling Green and Santa Clara. The Pacers shot seven-under par, 857, for the tournament. Bowling Green and Santa Clara finished at six-under par, 858.
USC Aiken finished with scores of 285-281-291 for the three-round 857.
Newcomer Leo Johansson finished second at the tournament. He shot seven-under par, 209, for the three-round total.
Fellow rookie Leonardo Bono claimed a sixth-place finish in the 81-person field. He shot two-under par, 214, for the event.
Björn Rosengren finished 18th after shooting two-over par, 218. He wrapped up the final round by shooting one-under par, 71.
Dan Sheehan tied for 30th. He shot five-over par, 221.
The event was hosted by Akron and was played on a par-72, 7,125-yard course.
It marked the first victory for USC Aiken since claiming the PBC Championship during the 2017-18 season.
|USC Aiken
|285
|281
|291
|857
|-7
|1st
|Leo Johansson
|73
|67
|69
|209
|-7
|2nd
|Leonardo Bono
|68
|71
|75
|214
|-2
|t-6th
|Bjorn Rosengren
|73
|74
|71
|218
|+2
|t-18th
|Dan Sheehan
|71
|73
|77
|221
|+5
|t-30th
|Nicholas Poole
|82
|70
|76
|228
|+12
|t-59th
COURTESY USC AIKEN ATHLETICS