No.10 Jaguars cruise to 77-53 victory over Claflin

AUGUSTA, GA. – The Augusta University Men’s Basketball team defeated the the Claflin Panthers 77-53 in a non-conference contest. Now ranked No. 10 in the nation, the Jags improve to 6-0. Claflin falls to 1-5 with the loss.

Augusta shot 51.6% in the first half going 16-for-31 from the field and 5-for-11 from thee point range. Claflin was held to shooting 28.6% from the field.

Augusta opened the game on an 18-2 run. A made three-pointer by David Viti with 10:40 left in the first half put the home team 21-7. Augusta went to locker room up 43-18.

Augusta extended its huge lead through the second half and eventually win 77-53.

For the game, Augusta shot 27-for-57 (47.4%) from the field and going eight-for-eighteen from downtown. Defensively, the Jags snagged 39 rebounds.

Tyshaun Crawford led the squad with 20 points and 7 rebounds on the night. Darren Lucas-White , David Viti , and John Whitehead III were all in double figure scoring during the dominant performance.

Claflin was led by Iasaih Jenning’s 23 points.

The Jags return to action this Saturday when they host the Allen University at 3:30pm.