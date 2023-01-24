The top-ranked Westside Patriots stayed perfect in region play with a hard fought 81-80 win in overtime over the No. 9 Thomson Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Patriots are the defending GHSA 2A state champions. Thomson, playing in GHSA 3A last season, reached the state semifinals.

The No. 4 Thomson Lady Bulldogs cruised past the Lady Patriots, 77-25.

Other Scores:

Boys

Glenn Hills 50, Laney 54

Lakeside 64, Effingham County 63

Putnam County 54, Butler 69

Benedictine 69, Burke County 65

WACO 60, Josey 53

ARC 62, Morgan County 65

Salem 43, Hephzibah 46

South Aiken 54, North Augusta 68

Airport 51, Aiken 57

Wagener-Salley 72, Calhoun County 93

Silver Bluff 66, Pelion 35

Denmark-olar 64, Ridge Spring-Monetta 48

Girls

Lakeside 39, Effingham County 17

Salem 38, Hephzibah 51

ARC 31, Morgan County 60

Putnam County 45, Butler 63

South Aiken 26, North Augusta 56

Silver Bluff 60, Pelion 17

Airport 29, Aiken 45

Wagener-Salley 29, Calhoun County 44