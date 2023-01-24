The top-ranked Westside Patriots stayed perfect in region play with a hard fought 81-80 win in overtime over the No. 9 Thomson Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Patriots are the defending GHSA 2A state champions. Thomson, playing in GHSA 3A last season, reached the state semifinals.
The No. 4 Thomson Lady Bulldogs cruised past the Lady Patriots, 77-25.
Other Scores:
Boys
Glenn Hills 50, Laney 54
Lakeside 64, Effingham County 63
Putnam County 54, Butler 69
Benedictine 69, Burke County 65
WACO 60, Josey 53
ARC 62, Morgan County 65
Salem 43, Hephzibah 46
South Aiken 54, North Augusta 68
Airport 51, Aiken 57
Wagener-Salley 72, Calhoun County 93
Silver Bluff 66, Pelion 35
Denmark-olar 64, Ridge Spring-Monetta 48
Girls
Lakeside 39, Effingham County 17
Salem 38, Hephzibah 51
ARC 31, Morgan County 60
Putnam County 45, Butler 63
South Aiken 26, North Augusta 56
Silver Bluff 60, Pelion 17
Airport 29, Aiken 45
Wagener-Salley 29, Calhoun County 44