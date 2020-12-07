No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton communicates with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 119-38. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

AMES, Iowa (AP) Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each while Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

South Carolina held a 44-30 lead at halftime and made nine of its first 13 shots in the third quarter to put the game away.

Unlike last game when the Gamecocks struggled offensively, they jumped to a 10-0 lead in the opening moments, with Boston and Beal each contributing 5 points.

Iowa State trimmed the margin to 16-15 late in the first quarter before South Carolina went on a 17-2 run and built a 33-17 advantage.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecocks saw their early 10-0 lead cut to just one at 16-15 with 3:07 left in the first quarter and answered with an 11-2 surge that finished the period, including three of the team’s 13 3-pointers in the game.



KEY STAT

The Gamecocks dominated on the glass today, outrebounding the Cyclones 50-24. They used that rebounding advantage to score 15 second-chance points compared to Iowa State’s four.