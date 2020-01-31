No. 1 South Carolina races to 27-point lead, routs Ole Miss

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and No. 1 South Carolina held Mississippi scoreless in the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half on the way to an 87-32 win. The Gamecocks led 18-0 after one period and scored 27 unanswered points before Mississippi got its first basket. Mimi Reid scored 12 points for Ole Miss.

