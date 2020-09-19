No.1 Clemson shuts out the Citadel 49-0

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0. Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory. Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.