Nike Peach Jam officials capitalize on tournament invite

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- Every officiated basketball game has three teams on the court that want to succeed.

“Home team, visiting team and the team of the officials a lot people forget that,” said SEC officials coordinator Mark Whitehead.

It’s safe to say every player invited to the Nike Peach Jam seeks out to raise their rating as a recruit or recieve an offer from one of the nations top programs, and for the officials invited it’s a way to open doors of opportunity.

” These kids are out here and their out here working hard looking for scholarships and to better their futures,” said college referee Wesley Ford.